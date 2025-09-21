Murphy: ‘We Are Quickly Turning into a Banana Republic’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said America was “quickly turning into a banana republic” under President Donald Trump.

Host Jon Karl said, “Let’s start right there with those words towards Pam Bondi. The president mentioned some of his enemies, including James Comey, the former FBI director, Letitia James. It sounds like he is directly ordering his attorney general to prosecute his enemies.”

Murphy said, “This is one of the most dangerous moments America has ever faced. We are quickly turning into a banana republic. The president of the United States is now employing the full power of the federal government, the FCC, the Department of Justice, in order to punish, lock up, take down off the air all of his political enemies.”

He added, “As you know, this is what happens in Iran. This is what happens in Cuba. This is what happens in China and deeply repressive states in to stand up and speak truth to power, you are silenced. I mean, there is no more fundamental right in America than the right to protest your government. And the question today is, when is enough enough for Republicans? I was very glad to see Ted Cruz stand up and say what is simply true. It is unconstitutional and deeply immoral for the president to jail or to silence his political enemies, and it will come back and boomerang at some point if this becomes the norm.”

