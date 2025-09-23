Crockett: Alligator Alcatraz ‘Is the Most Inhumane Violation of the Eighth Amendment’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said the immigration detention center in Florida dubbed Alligator Alcatraz was “the most inhumane violation of the Eighth Amendment.”

Crockett said, “We see that they’ve done, just like we’ve complained for a very long time about mass incarceration, that it’s about profiting in this country. Right? And so now they’ve thrown these people into these makeshift bootleg prisons. I’ve had an opportunity to go down to one of the detention facilities. We know that it’s a whole cluster. When we look at Alligator Alcatraz, the idea that we even have one, is the most inhumane violation of the Eighth Amendment, if I ever saw one before.”

She added, “But nevertheless, they have set these things up. There’s all these contracts that are going out. When I went to El Paso, I asked them approximately how many people are working here. They told me hundreds of people. It was, I think, 700 people a day were working at this facility. So I asked, how many are federal government employees? It was 25. Everybody else was on a contract. Everybody got a contract from somewhere. And I can promise you nine out of ten, okay, ten out of ten of them contracts are Trump’s homies. Right? And people that Homan was trying to say, yo, I’m gonna hook you up. We’re going to have contracts because we about to go round up all these people of color, and we’re going to put them somewhere and y’all going to make money off it.”

