MSNBC’s Melber Claims Trump ‘All But Admitted’ Comey Indictment an Abuse of Law Enforcement Powers

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network host Ari Melber said President Donald Trump had “all but admitted” to abusing law enforcement powers to secure the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

Melber said, “We now have the actual indictment. It’s very thin. It doesn’t involve allegations of conduct, that is to say, action that forms a crime in the physical sense, or corruption or any of the things that we typically see in valid government cases. It is, as our reporting shows, about very specific congressional testimony. The evidence we have does not suggest that that is a strong case against him, nor are false statements against Congress usually brought as a standalone case. That itself is very rare.”

He added, “And we have the public, likely unlawful demands by Donald Trump to do what’s called selective prosecution, to go after someone because of who they are, not of the evidence showing what they did. And on top of that, something else that could get the case tossed or make a jury very skeptical, what appears to be a pretty voluminous record of other lawyers in the DOJ looking into this and not finding it chargeable. So when you talk about the abuse of law enforcement powers, banana republic or what some have called weaponization, Donald Trump has all but admitted to that type of goal, an illicit plot, in this case.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN