Behar: Trump Will Be Gone Next Year, He’ll Be Impeached or Resign

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar predicted President Donald Trump will be gone in a year because he will be impeached or resign from office.

Co-host Sara Haines said, “I love how comedy was, what started. President Trump’s run. If you guys remember at the white House Correspondents Dinner, it was a joke that he couldn’t quite take.”

She added, ‘But when we talk about how much comedy gets under the president’s skin, it just makes me laugh a little, because sometimes you read the paper these days, and it’s like they’re writing ‘The Onion,’ you know, like how it’s the headlines and you are no, it’s like really real. It’s like you laugh, and then you realize it’s not funny, and all the things. But it’s because like Trump wants to host a UFC fight for his 80th birthday. That literally sounds like he’s writing an SNL sketch.”

Behar said, “How many years is that? Two more. He’ll be gone.”

Haines said, “No, I think it’s like next year.”

Behar said, “He’ll be impeached. He’s gonna resign, something.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I have to tell you, after, you know, these past six months, and I think I’m not alone in this. I have sort of been using humor as a coping mechanism. I’m watching more and more comedies than I ever have.”

