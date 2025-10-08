Chicago Alderman: Pritzker, Johnson Are Playing Politics on Safety

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez argued that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson would rather attack President Donald Trump and play politics on the issue than deal with public safety.

Lopez said, “I believe that the Mayor and the Governor would ignore, even if we had a 20% decrease beyond what we are seeing right now. … They’d rather focus on Trump. They’d rather use that for their election and continue to play politics with our public safety.”

Earlier, Lopez said Johnson “rejected working with our federal partners to deal with some of the most dangerous individuals who have been sent here by the Biden-Harris administration, over the previous administration. And, most importantly, he’s refused to help our own federal agents when they are being attacked, ambushed, and assaulted by these Antifa wannabe protesters who have made this their profession now to try to interrupt ICE operations.”

