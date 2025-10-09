Ty Cobb: Comey, James Indictments Brought Merely Because of Trump’s ‘Narcissism’

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” former White House special counsel Ty Cobb claimed both New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey indictments were brought “merely because” of President Donald Trump’s “narcissism.”

Cobb said, “I think what people need to look at is the pattern here. you have you have Trump’s vindictive order for Pam Bondi to be his tool of vengeance and indict his enemies. She promptly facilitates that by appointing by firing a sitting U.S. attorney and appointing or by firing or accepting the resignation of the sitting U.S. attorney and appointing Lindsey Halligan, Trump’s personal attorney, and somebody with zero experience, and appointing her illegally under the governing statute.”

He continued, “So and three days later, you know, Comey’s indicted by her grand jury presentation and and today we have Letitia James. Both of these cases, the indictments are very odd. They’re actually the Comey indictment is an embarrassment, I think, for most seasoned prosecutors. And then the indictment today, you know, this is looking at the fervor this is taking and the government’s request is for a little over $18,000 in in forfeiture money in a case that likely will not get to trial because of of the misconduct involved in bringing it. If it gets to trial what we know, based what we know incontrovertibly, is that the bank ultimately understood clearly by representations from the Attorney General of New York, that this was a vacation home. So there’s there’s very little that would lead anybody to believe she could ever be convicted.”

Cobb added, “So you have these two cases, you know, almost impossible for anybody to believe that a conviction is possible, brought merely because of one man’s narcissism. That’s that’s not America.”

