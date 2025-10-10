GOP Rep. Bacon: Trump Is Undermining the Perception of Fair Justice in U.S.

Friday on CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said President Donald Trump is “undermines the perception of fair justice” in the United States.

Host Pamela Brown said, “Just three weeks ago, you had the president posting on Truth Social demanding that his attorney general, Pam Bondi, do something about James—former FBI director James Comey—and Senator Adam Schiff. Now you have two of those three that have been indicted. What do you think about that?”

Bacon said, “I think it was a mistake, as I already mentioned. Him putting out these demands for indictments—I don’t think it’s right. I think, again, it’s unseemly. Presidents don’t normally do this. And to me, I think he’s foolish. He’s hurting his own case by making these demands, because I guarantee you, Director Comey and James here are going to use his words against him as the first part of their defense during these cases. So he’s undermined his own demands by making his demands public like that.”

Brown said, “So do you have confidence in the impartiality of his Justice Department under Pam Bondi right now?”

Bacon said, “Well, it calls it into question. If you’re just an outsider looking in and he’s making demands, and then the indictments occur, it undermines the perception of fair justice. Now, they still gotta get a grand jury to do the indictment, so they could still be guilty. And if they were guilty, they deserve to be held accountable. But with his involvement, it undermined the whole process. I wish somebody would just tell them in his office: stop talking about indictments and demanding indictments, because you’re hurting your own cause.”

