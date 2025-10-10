‘Let’s Get Gaza-Lago Going’: Trump Positioned to Build Up Middle East as Peace Deal Forged

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Israel-Hamas deal.

Marlow stated, “Hamas’ main leverage over Israel is gone. … And then we start this massive international rebuilding effort. … And that’s basically the terms of phase one of the deal, there’s a lot of work to do. It’s great news.”

