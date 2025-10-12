Kamala Harris: ‘Petty’ Trump Committing ‘Frontal Attack’ on Rule of Law

Sunday, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” former Vice President Kamala Harris stated that President Donald Trump was committing a “full-on frontal attack on the rule of law in our country.”

Host Eugene Daniels said, “We talked about Trump’s pressure campaign on the Department of Justice to go after his perceived enemies, including the recent indictments of New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey.”

He asked, “What does what we’re seeing mean for the rule of law in this country?”

Harris said, “This is a full on frontal attack on the rule of law in our country.”

She continued, “I think he has a vengeance campaign, which is, I think, really exposing the petty nature of who he is and his deep level of insecurity that he feels that he has to use the power of the federal government and the United States Department of Justice to go after people who have disagreed with him, or as prosecutors who have used a combination of the fact and law to prosecute him.”

Harris added, “I don’t know if we can trust what’s coming out of the Department of Justice right now. And that pains me to say that, as someone who spent the majority of my career as a prosecutor, where the work of a prosecutor should be to do justice. Many who have worked as U.S. Attorneys worked for the U.S. Department of Justice, talk openly and rightly about the fact that they should do their work without any fear and not in the interest of favor, and that so clearly is not what is ruling the day there.”

