Khanna: People Don’t Blame Schumer for Shutdown, They Think ‘He’s Too Ineffective’

During a town hall on NewsNation on Wednesday, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that nobody believes that Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is responsible for the government shutdown because “The country thinks he’s too ineffective to actually be shutting things down.”

During a segment where he was on the stage with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Khanna said, “Jim, you know why no one believes that — Jim’s a great debater, by the way, and he’s — I always get concerned when he comes into the committees. But you know why no one believes this Chuck Schumer thing? The country thinks he’s too ineffective to actually be shutting things down.”

He continued, “Does anyone believe that the Democrats actually are, like, running things? You’ve got Donald Trump, you’ve got the Republicans in charge, the Republicans in the Senate. And so, this argument that the Democrats are blocking things is just not believable.”

