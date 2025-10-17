Lofgren: My Constituents Say Don’t ‘Give In’ on Shutdown That’s GOP’s Fault

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) argued that there is a “Republican shutdown of the government,” her constituents have been telling her “don’t give in” on the shutdown and Republicans haven’t done anything about healthcare costs and should “take some responsibility, since they are in charge, completely, of all branches of the government.”

While discussing the indictment of John Bolton, Lofgren stated, “I think most people in America are not focused on this so much as the many other things that Mr. Trump has done that are harming them, and the Republican shutdown of the government, the massive increases in cost of health insurance that [are] starting to hit now. People are focusing on that, appropriately.”

Later, she said, “[T]he input that I’ve received from my constituents has been, actually, mainly, don’t give in. It’s not just that the Republicans, who, let’s be clear, control the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives, have refused to do anything about the healthcare costs that are about to skyrocket, they’re trying to shift the blame and be victims themselves. They should take some responsibility, since they are in charge, completely, of all branches of the government.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett