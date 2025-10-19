Katie Britt: Dems Are Pandering to the Far Left Because ‘They‘re Terrified of Them’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) on the government shutdown said Democrats were “pandering to the far left” out of fear.

Britt said, “Look, first off, let‘s be honest about this. Democrats are playing politics. They are pandering to the far left because they‘re actually terrified of them. They‘re not working for the American people. Leader Thune has put a clean CR that has passed the House on the floor. This is something that Democrats voted for 13 times under President Biden to give us an opportunity to continue to do our work. The actual appropriations process, which you hear no Democrats talking about when it comes to the ACA subsidies in these Covid era subsidies, look, you didn‘t hear them talking about that until days before the government, you know, needed to be funded. And the bottom line on this is when you look at the costs that are coming up in 2026, the vast majority of the costs that the American people are going to see, 80% of the rise in prices that they will see in ObamaCare has to do with a fundamentally flawed program.”

She continued, “From the very beginning, ObamaCare was never affordable. You even saw the Washington Post say the Affordable Care Act was never affordable. So coming in in 2010, they put in subsidies in 2014, then put them in again in COVID in 2021. And these subsidies that they are fighting for allow millionaires to be able to take it.”

Britt added, “You have people who have reached out to our office who have maybe two homes in different places, and they are getting these subsidies. The fact that Democrats are going to the mat. So, millionaires can get additional money from the government is absolutely mind-boggling. This program is wrought with fraud. It is absolutely, it has no income cap. So I want you to ask Democrats if they believe in that. If you were to extend these just as they are now, you‘re continuing to waste money. Basically, put it up in flames, and we need to make sure, just like we did with the working families tax cuts, that the people who actually need these things, Dana, can get them. And Democrats once again couldn’t care less about how much we spend. And they just want to try to find a political edge. And they don‘t have it on.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN