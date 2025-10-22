Dem Rep. Gomez: ‘Not Acceptable’ to Have $175 Billion to Boost ICE, CBP, We’re Going to Try to ‘Take That Money Away’

On Wednesday’s “CNN News Central,” Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) stated that President Donald Trump “passed $175 billion in his one big, beautiful bill, which is basically a slush fund that he’s going to use to build up ICE and CBP across the country. That’s not acceptable. And we’re going to fight back and try to take that money away from him.”

Co-host Sara Sidner asked, “How much immigration enforcement do you want to see? How should ICE operate, in your view?”

Gomez answered, “Well, I think that the national — the federalization of the National Guard, basically, this national police force that Trump’s trying to put all over the country, is unacceptable. One of the things that we want to basically see is an ICE, as well as a Custom[s] and Border Patrol, that respects the rule of law. They’re not respecting the rule of law, as we see. And then, at the same time, we also understand that he create — he passed $175 billion in his one big, beautiful bill, which is basically a slush fund that he’s going to use to build up ICE and CBP across the country. That’s not acceptable. And we’re going to fight back and try to take that money away from him.”

