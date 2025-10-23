Jeffries: Johnson Calling Dems ‘Legislative Terrorists’ Is ‘Going to Get Someone Killed’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) comments about the ongoing government shutdown were “going to get someone killed.”

A day earlier on CNN, Johnson said, “No, we’re not going to allow Chuck Schumer to play selfish political games and hold the American people hostage. We will not negotiate with legislative terrorists.”

Jeffries said, “That type of language is reckless, it’s irresponsible, and it’s going to get someone killed. What do these folks not understand as it relates to the language that they continue to use? We should be able to battle it out in the contest of ideas as opposed to trying to use these extreme terms that have been unleashed on the American people from the very beginning of this presidency, and, as a matter of fact, for a long period of time, by the current president and those sycophants who continue to do nothing more than rubber stamp his extreme agenda and hurt the American people. These are folks in the house in terms of the Republicans, they’ve been on vacation for the last four weeks. They have actually canceled votes four consecutive weeks in a row. And as Democrats, we’ve been here, leader Schumer, Senate Democrats, House Democrats making clear we are ready, we are willing we are able to sit down with anyone, any time, any place in order to reopen the government, enact a spending agreement that actually improves the quality of life for the American people, that actually lowers costs for the American people.”

