Gallego: ‘We’re Not Demanding Anything’ in Shutdown, ‘I’m Asking’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) claimed that Democrats aren’t “demanding anything” in the government shutdown and said, “All I want is for the ACA to be extended for Americans so 24 million people do not get their premiums doubled. That’s what I’m asking for.”

Co-host Joe Kernen asked, “What’s in the 1.5 trillion? You could do it for ten years, Senator, for 345 billion, what’s in the 1.5 trillion that Democrats are demanding to open the government?”

Gallego responded, “We’re not demanding anything. This is just a Republican talking point. All I want is for the ACA to be extended for Americans so 24 million people do not get their premiums doubled. That’s what I’m asking for. I don’t care, we could do a CR, we could keep it as long as what we can negotiate with the Republicans. If the Republicans can come up with a good plan, that is, again, does not give permanency, I think that’s gone. Look, Republicans control the government. There’s the White House, Senate, and the House of Representatives. I have to actually deal with that reality. But what I want to make sure is that Americans do not suddenly get a huge bill starting January 1.”

Earlier, Gallego said, “We’re demanding a very simple thing, we want to make sure that Americans, 24 million Americans, do not see their insurance premiums doubled.”

