GOP Rep. Turner: ‘There Are Serious Concerns’ About Trump Administration Boat Strikes

Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) said there were “serious concerns” about the Trump administration’s military strikes on boats in the eastern Pacific.

Host Erin Burnett said, “I know you support that mission. Obviously, the president has also talked about land strikes. There’s been a lot of speculation about what this administration could do. You have supported, so far, the mission on the boats. I don’t want to take it further than that, because I don’t know if you agree with more than that. But what are the specific questions you’re gonna ask them?”

Turner said, “Well, I think first off, I don’t think anybody has openly and publicly stated a full support of what the administration is doing because no one has a full presentation yet from the administration of what they’re doing to support it. I think what people have said–”

Burnett said, “By the way. Can I just say that’s a pretty scary thing for you to say, considering that you’re on that committee.”

Turner agreed, “Right, What I have said and what I think the American public supports is that the administration’s statement that the drug trade has to be impacted is important, and it threatens the lives of the American public. And I think that certainly is important. I don’t think that Congress has received the information that it needs to. And I do think that there are serious concerns as to both the legal construct as to what the administration is doing, and there needs to be more information that’s provided to Congress. And I think both the logistics and the intelligence information needs to be shared more, more broadly.”

