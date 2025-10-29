Himes: MAGA Cheering Trump’s ‘Illegal Killings’ Won’t Like Who President AOC Kills

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), who serves as the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said MAGA voters who cheer the Trump administration’s military strikes on alleged drug boats in the eastern Pacific would not like who a potential President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chooses to kill.

Jansing said, “You’re the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. Have you seen any evidence to support the administration’s allegation that these are narco-terrorists?”

Himes said, “We have not seen lists of the individuals who were targeted. We have not heard what the protections are, what the checks are, to make sure that these are, in fact, drug boats and not, you know, human trafficking or fishermen or whatever else they might be.”

He added, “Lindsey Graham and other Republicans want to go the route of saying it’s okay to kill people illegally, just so long as the American public supports it, the American public needs to really think that through, you know, there will be a Democratic president someday. And all my MAGA friends who are cheering on these illegal killings need to imagine who gets killed when President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that it doesn’t matter what the law says, she’s going to do what she’s going to do I work here, so I understand the complete abnegation of principle and a complete thumbing of the nose, thumbing of the nose at the rule of law but I would hope that people like Lindsey Graham might not go that path, because it’s a very, very dangerous path for this country to go down.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN