Van Hollen: ‘Hard for the Iranians to Be Able to Trust’ U.S. Negotiators Because We Bombed Them During Talks

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) argued that “it’s kind of hard for the Iranians to be able to trust any American negotiators at this point in time.” Because “in the middle of negotiations, Donald Trump decided to bomb the Iranians.”

In response to a question on Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his role in negotiations, Van Hollen said, “Secretary Rubio was part of the classified briefings that were provided early on to members of Congress. We’ve been calling for public hearings, because we want the public to be able to see how bad the answers we’re getting from administration officials are. Bad, meaning, they keep switching their statements regarding the goals of the war, they have no endgame. But, as to Secretary Rubio’s current role, I don’t know exactly what it is.”

He continued, “What we do know is that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, they were engaged in these negotiations with the Iranians, and, in the middle of negotiations, Donald Trump decided to bomb the Iranians. So, it’s kind of hard for the Iranians to be able to trust any American negotiators at this point in time.”

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