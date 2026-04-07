Nolte: George Conway Says Dems Will Use Senate Majority to Rig Impeachment Process, Remove Trump and Vance

Far-left Democrat George Conway is eager to impeach and remove both President Trump and Vice President Vance, even if it means rigging the U.S. Senate’s 250-year-old impeachment process.

Here’s the worst family man in America not named Bryon Noem:

“I do think we’re going to have a Democratic Senate. I don’t know whether it’ll be 52, 53, 54, maybe even more. And when you have control of the Senate in that way, you can set the rules,” Conway explained. “And the rules this time should provide for a real trial. Not these show arguments, these statements on the floor by managers where politicians are giving speeches — but where you put on live witnesses, and you can show that they’re lying and you can cross-examine them, and they have to answer the questions.”

“A good trial presentation is going to basically, I think, flip enough Republicans who will be exhausted by this and who will want to rescue their party,” Conway added to his fever dream. “JD Vance is subject to impeachable offenses. He may be impeached too, and removed. That’s also possible.”

After admitting he would violate the 250-year-old Constitutional norms of the impeachment process, Conway laughably adds this: “And we need to reassert those norms that we used to accept and take for granted. And if we don’t do that, there’s no one else to do it. If Congress can’t do it, nobody can.”

Don’t you understand, America? All this bloated piece of NeverTrump wants is to assassinate Trump, bankrupt Trump, overturn Trump’s election, jail Trump, and jail Trump’s family so he can … “reassert” our precious “norms.”

The only way to save the norms is to burn all the norms to the ground.

You can see the logic in that, right?

Currently, Conway is running for the U.S. Congress to replace retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler in New York’s 12th Congressional district, which is kind of perfect if you think about it. Conway would be the perfect replacement. Both he and Nadler are old, fat, homely, leftist authoritarians who walk funny.

Conway does have a chance. In a March 6 poll of the upcoming June 13 Democrat primary, Conway was in second place. He earned 16 percent support. In first place was an equally reprehensible human being, creepy Kennedy scion Jack Schlossberg, who earned 25 percent support. Two other candidates sit at 11 percent support, while 33 percent remain undecided.

Here was a chance for New York Democrats in the 12th Congressional District to elect an improvement over Jerry Nadler, but these morons couldn’t even step over that low bar.