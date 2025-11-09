Newsom: It’s Not Rule of Law Anymore — ‘It’s the Rule of Don’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said the United States did not have rule of law it anymore.

Instead, he proclaimed the country now has the “rule of Don” referring to President Donald Trump.

Newsom said, “It goes back to the federalization of the National Guard. I want to remind folks, it’s not 2oo or 300 in California, it was 4000 National Guard were federalized, 700 active duty Marines were not sent overseas. they were sent to the second largest city in the United States of America.”

He added, “I think more and more people are waking up to what’s going on. And I set it up there. It’s not about the rule of law anymore, it’s the rule of Don. He’s picking and choosing, deciding which court decisions he agrees with. He’s quite literally running an extortion racket, and not just with universities like UCLA and others in California, but he’s doing it with law firms. He’s doing it to media organizations. He’s doing it with some of the most well-heeled and powerful corporate leaders. You’re seeing state capitalism, not just crony capitalism. What is the one thing everything has in common? The tariffs. The tariffs for him are all about leverage and about the game that he’s advancing.”

