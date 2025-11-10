Trump on Economy: ‘I Don’t Know’ People Are Worried, More Than Anything, It’s Dem ‘Con Job’

During a portion of an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” President Donald Trump responded to a question on concerns about the economy from voters by saying that “More than anything else, it’s a con job by the Democrats.” But also that he isn’t sure people are anxious about the economy and said, “I think polls are fake.”

Host Laura Ingraham asked, [relevant exchange begins around 6:00] “The economy was listed as the top concern — I know you know this — for voters in New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and I know you’ve been all over the affordability issue today and for the last several months. Eggs, gas, dinner cost for Thanksgiving way down, but other things, as you noted, have gone up, beef, coffee, auto repairs. Is this a voter perception issue of the economy, or is there more that needs to be done by Republicans on Capitol Hill or done in terms of policy?”

After Ingraham mentioned beef prices going up, Trump cut in to say, “[T]hey’re going to come down very shortly.”

After Ingraham finished the rest of the question, Trump said, “More than anything else, it’s a con job by the Democrats. They’re saying, they just have to say — they put out something, say today, costs are up, they feed it to the anchors of ABC, CBS, and NBC, and a lot of other — and CNN and etc. And it’s like a standard.”

Later, Ingraham asked, [relevant exchange begins around 9:55] “[W]hy are people saying they’re anxious about the economy? Why are they saying that?”

Trump answered, “I don’t know that they are saying — I think polls are fake. We have the greatest economy we’ve ever had.”

