Jeffries on Shutdown: ‘We Have Elevated, Successfully, the Issue’ of ACA Subsidies

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stated that “there’s a lot of disappointment as it relates to what those seven or eight Senate Democrats decided to do. I am thankful for what we’ve seen from Leader Schumer (D-NY) and the overwhelming majority of Senate Democrats, who, for seven-plus weeks, held the line and continued to stand against this Republican spending bill,” and said that “over the last several weeks, we have elevated, successfully, the issue” of ACA subsidies.

Jeffries said, “I think there’s a lot of disappointment as it relates to what those seven or eight Senate Democrats decided to do. I am thankful for what we’ve seen from Leader Schumer (D-NY) and the overwhelming majority of Senate Democrats, who, for seven-plus weeks, held the line and continued to stand against this Republican spending bill, because, as we’ve indicated, we were not going to support anything that guts the health care of the American people. And as you’ve indicated, also, as well, Chris, over the last several weeks, we have elevated, successfully, the issue of the Republican healthcare crisis, and we’re not backing away from it.”

He continued, “We’re going to press them tonight. We’re going to press them on the House floor tomorrow, and we’re going to continue to press them until these Affordable Care Act tax credits are extended.”

