Morano: Brazil COP30 Conference a ‘Disaster of 100 Countries’

Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Climate Depot.com’s Marc Morano offered his assessment of the COP30 climate conference underway in Brazil.

According to Morano, the event was a “disaster.”

“All right, Mark, you’re down there in Brazil with all the greeniacs,” host Laura Ingraham said. “What’s the craziest thing being discussed? If you can narrow it down to one thing.”

Morano replied, “Wow — well, the big thing that came out yesterday is they want to have a massive global censorship regime. The U.N. is on record as saying they own the science, and they want to partner with Google to make sure everyone only gets search returns, and yesterday, they announced a big initiative to go after climate denialism and misinformation online, and that they’re trying to basically squelch debate, because they know when there’s debate, they lose.”

“That and this, Laura, this is actually the biggest news of the day,” he added. “This conference has no ability to use toilet paper. They could — they — the U.N. which once they manage our economies 100 years from now on energy, they literally have a memo out to all delegates not to use toilet paper in the toilet. You have to put them in a special bin. They went six hours with world leaders having no toilet. This is a disaster of 100 countries didn’t even bother to commit to their agenda. And plus, they clear cut Amazon rain forest for highway hair for this conference.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor