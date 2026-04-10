Donald Trump Jr.: Everyone Should Read ‘Code Red’ to Understand Where AI Is Going

Donald Trump Jr. told his Triggered podcast audience on Thursday that “everyone should read” Wynton Hall’s instant bestseller, CODE RED, to “understand what’s actually going on” with AI.

“What do you think the Trump administration has gotten right about AI that a lot of politicians in Washington still perhaps don’t understand?” Trump Jr. asked during Thursday’s episode of Triggered, to which Hall replied by citing “energy” and “China.”

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Hall explained that the Trump administration “understands you can have the greatest models in the world — we can build a Bugatti and a Ferrari, but if there’s no gas in the tank, it’s a pretty shiny object that can’t go very far.”

“That’s the first thing, is unleashing energy dominance,” the Breitbart News social media director added.

The second thing the Trump administration recognizes, Hall continued, is “the nature of China, and that they are absolutely committed to global dominance.”

“They understand that what Vladimir Putin famously said, whoever wins this AI race will ‘rule the world,'” Hall added, noting that this quote is also featured in a header chapter in his new book, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI.

“We obviously are not fans of dictatorial regimes, but they understand the stakes,” he said. “And President Trump understands the nature of our adversaries. He understands that they are not just trying to do this as some kind of science project. They have real global aim for control.”

“When I say we can beat China without becoming China, I think he really understands that,” the author added of President Donald Trump.

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump Jr. asked, “What are the top two or three things America needs to do right now to prepare to build the future of AI?”

“If you’re newer to the conversation — or you’ve been pushing it off and thinking that it wasn’t real — please understand it’s real,” Hall answered.

The CODE RED author went on to say that while “there are a lot of people trying to scare people to raise capital,” Americans should should nonetheless “understand this is a general purpose technology,” meaning “it is system-wide, it’s societal level — so take it seriously.”

Secondly, “you can learn this,” Hall said, advising the public not to buy into the notion that they’ll “never be able to understand” AI due to not being an expert in computing.

“I think that it can scare people off in that regard,” he said. “Learn the lexicon, just the basics, and then just jump in.”

“The third thing,” Hall continued, “We have got to make sure that the president’s agenda to continue to beat China — that we understand that national security implications of that are very, very real.”

“Regardless of your political ideology — if you care about the future of this country, you’ll understand that it’s not just hype,” the author added.

Finally, Hall said that the United States needs to ensure “we have the building blocks — which is not just the compute side, but the energy dominance, and unleashing it.”

“We’ve got real energy and ability to go far and fast,” he added. “We’ve got to unleash it, and make sure that America is strong in the future to be able to power these systems.”

Trump Jr. concurred, telling his audience, “Everyone should read” CODE RED to “understand what’s actually going on.”