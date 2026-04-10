Lara Trump: ‘Code Red’ Is ‘Amazing,’ Future of AI Is ‘Fight of Our Generation’

Lara Trump said on her podcast The Right View with Lara Trump that people need to go out and buy Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, written by Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall, as it lays out the the future of AI will be the “fight of our generation.”

“This new book sounds amazing. It’s warning us that we don’t get to opt out of the AI revolution,” Trump said on the The Right View with Lara Trump podcast, noting that the book explains how to prepare for the AI revolution.

Trump asked Hall why so many Americans do not realize how AI is already impacting Americans’ daily lives.

He said, “Ninety-nine percent of us use AI already even though 64 percent of Americans don’t realize when we’re using AI because it’s baked into the algorithms that power everything from our streaming services, to our weather app, to our GPS. So, you’re exactly right, we have to lean in and I think you’re right there a lot of concerns what I call the ‘landmines,’ but there are a lot of roses, a lot of upside potentially too.”

Hall explained that the future of education is not just how to apply to jobs but to also create jobs.

“And, by that, I mean entrepreneurship,” he said.

He remarked, “You are going to scale your small business idea very big for low capital and I think that’s going to be great for parents to teach those kids those entrepreneurial skills so that no matter what the job market of the future of AI looks like to navigate their way through it.”



Trump noted that there is also a national security element to developing AI so that America leads the way.

Hall said, “We do not want to live in a world on Chinese AI rails.”

He said, “What I say in CODE RED is, we want to beat China without becoming China. Nobody wants to live in a CCP techno-authoritarian state.

The CODE RED author explained, “Whoever gains supremacy in the AI race will have full spectrum dominance in things like encryption, cybersecurity, hacking of missile systems, hacking of infrastructure, and we know that China, since 2017, said that by 2030, set out to have global dominance in AI.”

Trump said, “People need to go out and get this book. This is going to be the fight of our generation.”