President Donald Trump cast his support behind Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) once again, following a previous endorsement, and attacked Graham’s opponent, businessman Mark Lynch, as being a “LUNATIC.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump doubled down on Graham and encouraged people to vote for him over Lynch, who supports Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). Trump also claimed that Lynch “would be a DISASTER for the Republican Party,” while Graham “GETS THE JOB DONE.”

“Senator Lindsey Graham is doing a fantastic job,” Trump wrote. “He is running against a LUNATIC named Mark Lynch, who supports perhaps the Worst Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

“I don’t have to go into great detail, but needless to say, Mark Lynch would be a DISASTER for the Republican Party, and Lindsey Graham just, GETS THE JOB DONE,” Trump added. “VOTE FOR LINDSEY ALL THE WAY.”

In an interview on Breitbart News Saturday in May 2025, Lynch pointed out that Americans are “tired of Lindsey and the fake platform he runs on.” Lynch continued to speak about how even though Trump had endorsed Graham, but “that endorsement won’t save him this time.”

“We all know that Trump needs some things out of Lindsay,” Lynch said at the time. “However, Lindsey still is resisting Trump and fighting him at every turn. That’s why, you know, the majority of the country says we won’t vote for Lindsey again. We love President Trump, but that endorsement won’t save him this time.”

In March, a poll that was given to Breitbart News exclusively, showed that Lynch was surging — having “moved up to 21 percent,” while Graham, at the time, was “well under 50 percent down at just 41 percent.”

A polling memo pointed out that “Graham is in real trouble in this solidly pro-Trump primary.”

“When South Carolina Republican voters learn the candidates’ records, they shift sharply to conservative challenger Mark Lynch,” the memo said at the time. “With a large undecided pool and strong Trump alignment on border security and America First issues, Lynch is well-positioned to win the nomination and the seat.”