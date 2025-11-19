Dem Rep. Morelle on ACA Subsidies Helping Insurance Companies: ‘Fundamentally,’ Care Is More Expensive, Should ‘Look at’ Companies

On Tuesday’s “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY) responded to criticism that the Obamacare subsidies are helping insurance companies by saying that “fundamentally, health care is getting much more expensive, right? We need to look at, not only what drives insurance rates and look at insurance companies, but also the delivery of health care.”

Daily Signal President and Executive Editor Rob Bluey said, “I would love to see Congress have a conversation about health care. I think what you’ve indicated is there are problems with the Affordable Care Act that need to be addressed. I think if Republicans and Democrats are able to come together and solve some of those issues so that money isn’t going to the insurance companies, but actually more Americans are able to get that money directly and afford health care, that’s a good thing.”

Host Audie Cornish then asked, “Can you respond to that? I’m hearing this idea floated more and more, I think Sen. Cassidy (R-LA) in the Senate said the same thing, put it in people’s health savings accounts. Why give it to insurers directly as subsidies?”

Morelle responded, “Well, I will say this. I chaired the Insurance Committee when I was back in the New York State Legislature. We have not-for-profit insurers in Rochester, which are really different than some of the insurers around the country. But, fundamentally, health care is getting much more expensive, right? We need to look at, not only what drives insurance rates and look at insurance companies, but also the delivery of health care.”

Cornish then cut in to ask if Obamacare has improved things and Morelle said it has.

