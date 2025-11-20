Murphy: Trump Is ‘Determined to Increase Health Premiums on Americans’

Thursday on CNN’s “News Central,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said President Donald Trump was “determined to increase health premiums on Americans.”

Host John Berman said, “Senator Brian Schatz, Democrat from Hawaii, a leadership member, told us today, it seems imaginary that Republicans can find 13 votes to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits. So after the shutdown, this is the result?”

Murphy said, “Congress doesn’t work the way that it used to. It used to be that you could negotiate with senate Republicans. I did this all the time on guns, on immigration. And, you know, they would stick to the agreement that they made. Today all that matters is what Donald Trump believes. So you really can’t negotiate. I wish this weren’t true, but you really can’t negotiate with Senate or House Republicans because they are just waiting for Donald Trump to tell them what to do. You’ve got to be negotiating directly with the White House. Right now, the White House has drawn a line in the sand. They are telling us we are determined to increase costs, determined to increase health premiums on Americans this winter because our only priority is protecting the rich and power.”

