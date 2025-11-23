Klobuchar: Trump’s Threats to Democratic Lawmakers Are ‘Dangerous’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said President Donald Trump’s threats to Democratic lawmakers were “dangerous.”

Thursday on Capitol Hill, Speaker Mike Johnson said, “Everybody knows that was wildly inappropriate. It is very dangerous. You have leading members of Congress telling troops to disobey orders. I think that’s unprecedented in American history.”

Klobuchar said, “What we’re doing is dangerous is not restating what is in the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which says that our troops cannot follow unlawful orders very clearly. What is dangerous is the president of the United States threatening these members of Congress with death, literally saying that they should be executed.

She added, “As Mark Kelly said, he is someone who has flown a plane, a missile, and nearly on that plane he has taken in antiaircraft fire, he has launched into space, into orbit on behalf of his country and he never thought that a president of the United States would try to execute him or to tell people. This is not at all a game. My dear friend Melissa Hortman, the former speaker of the House, and her husband were killed in cold blood. For someone who is engaging in political violence, that was the shooter. Or my other friends there took between them a husband and wife, 17 shots. Or what happened to Charlie Kirk? That assassination members of Congress threats have gone from 1600 to over 14,000 in just a few years, and that is every year. That’s what we’re dealing with right now.”

