Gallego Calls Hegseth a ‘Coward’ for Mark Kelly Investigation

Monday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was a “coward” for launching an investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) over a propaganda video that Kelly and other Democratic lawmakers made instructing military personnel not to follow so-called illegal orders.

Gallego said, “I spoke to Senator Kelly as soon as I heard it, I got on the phone and called him, of course, to remind him that I am 100% here in support of him and that we’re proud of him and like him I will not be intimidated by this president or any of his lackeys.”

He added, they’re trying to intimidate members of the House of Representatives and Senate that were saying something that’s very common and very well understood among people in the military, something that we hear in boot camp and in reminders when we’re on active duty, that you don’t have to follow illegal orders.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “What would you say directly to Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense? Of course, renamed the Secretary of War about this issue?”

Gallego said, “I think number one you will never, ever, ever even be half the man that Senator Kelly is. You, sir, are a coward. And the fact that you are following this order from the president shows how big of a coward you are. And I can’t wait till you no longer are the Secretary of Defense.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN