McCarthy: MTG Departure a ‘Canary in Coal Mine’ for House GOP

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) warned Republicans about the midterms, following Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) announced retirement at the beginning of 2026.

McCarthy said Greene’s departure might be a sign for Republicans, and he urged them to get focused for the 2026 elections.

“[W]hat happened, by the way, with MTG?” host Jesse Watters asked. “She is leaving Congress.”

McCarthy replied, “She is leaving Congress, but I don’t think that’s the end that you’ll see about her. And I think — look, I’ve always believed that any time you have an elected official that’s known by three initials, they’re effective on what they do. And I found Marjorie to be very effective, but she’s almost like a canary in a coal mine and this is something inside Congress, they better wake up, because they’re going to get a lot of people retiring, and they’ve got to focus.”

“I think keeping members out of Congress, you only get two years to be in the majority and if the Democrats get you not to work every day for two months, that’s losing two months of the majority,” he added.

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor