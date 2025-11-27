Waters: The Media Don’t ‘Resist’ Trump

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) argued that when President Donald Trump calls people names, “The media does not challenge him, does not resist him.”

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “So that comment got a lot of attention, ‘low down, dirty, no good, filthy President’. Critics say that that’s unhelpful, makes the situation in the country worse, deepens the divide. What do you say?”

Waters responded, “I don’t care what they say. Let me tell you, the President of the United States calls everybody names. And he just said to a journalist, a woman journalist, called her piggy. He called someone a big, fat slob. And so, he’s doing it all the time. He gets away with it. The media does not challenge him, does not resist him. And so, I feel very comfortable and very free hitting him back and talking about what I think about him.”

