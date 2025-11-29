GOP Rep. Luna on Trump ‘Third World’ Asylum Freeze: ‘I 100% Back Him and I Hope that Congress Can Codify Something Related’

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) applauded the Trump administration’s move to freeze asylum from so-called “third world countries.”

“So of course, so far we’ve President Trump has taken a couple of steps, stopping all asylums from anywhere in the world, and then halting immigration from third-world countries,” guest host Charlie Hurt said. “This is a smart first step, I guess.”

Luna replied, “I 100% back him, and I hope that Congress can codify something related. What I will again, from this perspective, explain is that right now, under the current system that we have in place, there have been so many illegals that have come in, unvetted, unchecked under the Biden administration, that our system is bogged down. In fact, a majority of the cases that we take as congressional offices, constituent services are immigration related. We have people wanting to come here legally, but they can’t even get through the process, because, again, so many people have come here the wrong way.”

“And so I would actually say that we need to pause everything until the system can actually catch up,” she continued. “But yes, there is no reason why we need to be taking in people that (a) don’t want to assimilate and (b), I don’t even know that they can contribute much to the current society that we have, because they might not actually be skilled in whatever they are trying to come here for. And so I back him on that, but it’s unfortunate what happened, because had the proper vetting been done, I don’t believe that this individual would have been able to come to this country.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor