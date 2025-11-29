Loeffler: Axing Corporate Payroll Tax Is ‘Fantastic Idea’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler stated that she believes eliminating the corporate payroll tax is “a fantastic idea.”

Co-host Emily Compagno asked, “May I have a quick, quick final thought on doing away with the corporate payroll tax that a lot of small business owners have called for and implore the president for?”

Loeffler answered, “Well, look, as a former job creator myself, I think it’s incredibly important that we put incentives on hiring and put incentives on work. And this president believes in the American worker. He believes in small business. He always reminds me, Kelly, small business is big business. And he knows exactly what that means, because he’s a job creator himself. So, look, I think it’s a fantastic idea. We have to do everything we can to incentivize people to get back into the workforce after the terrible Biden policies that discouraged work and taxed small businesses with regulations and taxes.”

