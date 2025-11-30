Walz Claims to Be ‘Deeply Concerned’ Trump ‘Incapable of Doing the Job’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” failed Democrat vice-presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) claimed he is “deeply concerned” President Donald Trump is not mentally capable of doing his job.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Part of your initial response to President Trump’s post was to call for him to release the results of his MRI, and I want to give you a chance to give our viewers exactly a sense of what you’re — what exactly are you suggesting by that, governor?”

Walz said, “Well, here we got a guy on Thanksgiving where we spent time with our families, we ate, we played Yahtzee, we cheered for football or whatever, this guy is apparently in a room ranting about everything else. This is not normal behavior. It is not healthy. And presidents throughout time have released a couple of things. They’ve released their tax returns, not Donald Trump. And they released their medical records, not Donald Trump. And look, the MRI is one thing, but I think what’s most concerning about this is — as your viewers out there are listening, has anyone in the history of the world ever have an MRI assigned to them and have no idea what it was for, as he says?

He added, “So look, it’s clear the president’s fading physically, I think the mental capacity again, ranting, you know, crazily at midnight on Thanksgiving about everything else. There’s reasons for us to be concerned. This is a guy that randomly says the airspace over Venezuela is closed. He’s ruminating on if you could win a nuclear war. Look, this is a serious position. It’s the most powerful position in the world. And we have someone at midnight throwing around slurs that demonize our children. At the same time, he’s not solving any of the problems. So I’m deeply concerned that he is incapable of doing the job.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN