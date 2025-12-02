Hakeem Jeffries: ‘Donald Trump’s Whole Life Is a Scam’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called President Donald Trump’s whole life “a scam.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “I want to ask you about the health care system, but since you mentioned affordability, I want to play you what the president said about the word affordability, that it’s a scam, I guess, concocted by Democrats. Take a listen.”

At a Cabinet meeting in the White House, Trump said, “This is a fake narrative that the Democrats talk about affordability. They just say the word. It doesn’t mean anything to anybody. It’s just say it. The word affordability is a scam.”

Hayes said, “I imagine you disagree, but what do you mean by that word when you say it?”

Jeffries said, “Well, listen, Donald Trump’s whole life is a scam. The Trump administration is a scam. And certainly, the so-called House Republican majority is a scam. These people promised that they were going to lower costs on day one, right? They provided the measuring stick. They made that promise to the American people. And of course, costs aren’t going down, costs are going up. The Trump tariffs are creating a crisis in affordability, thousands of dollars in additional expense for everyday Americans in terms of goods and groceries.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN