Jim Banks on Narco-Terrorist Boat Strikes: ‘Democrat Position So Ridiculous — American People Are on the President’s Side’

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Will Cain Show,” Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) rejected politically motivated criticism from Democrats regarding the Trump administration’s Venezuelan drug boat strikes.

According to the Indiana Republican, polling showed the public was on the administration’s side.

“Let’s start with the sincerity of the criticism against this particular action, the double-tap strike on narco-terrorists,” host Will Cain said. “What do you know now from these briefings, from these hearings? What do you know in intelligence? And what does it tell you about how unprecedented this is in America?”

Banks replied, “Well, the facts speak for themselves. President Trump is doing exactly what the American people elected him to do. He’s secured the border and now he’s keeping us safe and stopping this poison from flooding into our country. He is the first president in my life who’s been serious about the war on drugs, declaring war on the cartels. And Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is doing a great job, an exceptional job of executing President Trump’s strategy to do that. Will, the politics of the matter, I mean, the fact of the matter is that 71% of Americans in a poll this week support President Trump and what he’s doing to strike these drug boats and stopping poison from coming into our country.”

“And that’s what makes the Democrat position so ridiculous,” he continued. “The American people are on the president’s side. They’re on Pete Hegseth’s side to stop these drugs and the poison from coming into our country. And Tom Cotton, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, came out of that briefing today and said it was all justified. The attacks on these narco-terrorists was justified then, has been justified every day since. And I hope President Trump and Secretary Hegseth keep up the good work and keep doing what they’re doing to save the lives of so many American people. Under Joe Biden, we had hundreds of thousands of Americans who died of drug poisonings because of drugs flowing into our country. And Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth are putting a stop to it.”

