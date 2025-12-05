House GOP Conference Chair: Want Those Getting Healthcare Subsidies to Have Choices

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) stated that the Republican healthcare plan “will focus more on driving down actual premiums, one. And two, giving people choice. So, if they get a subsidy, do they have to — can they only use that subsidy for the unaffordable health care, or can they use it somewhere else? So, the main differences are we are really, truly focused on driving premium costs down, not subsidizing large insurance companies.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “Do you have a sense of what this plan will look like?”

McClain answered, “I’m actually rather excited. The biggest difference between the Democrats’ plan and the Republicans’ plan is the Democrats want just to subsidize the ACA credits. And the problem with that is, if we do that, no one’s premium comes down. All it does is line the pockets of big insurance companies. And what I might remind everybody is, this is Obamacare. The healthcare crisis was started by the Democrats. So, I am excited to hear that both sides agree that the Affordable Care Act is anything but affordable and that it needs revamping, and that’s what we are doing. We will focus more on driving down actual premiums, one. And two, giving people choice. So, if they get a subsidy, do they have to — can they only use that subsidy for the unaffordable health care, or can they use it somewhere else? So, the main differences are we are really, truly focused on driving premium costs down, not subsidizing large insurance companies.”

She added that there is “a menu of options.” And there will be some reforms on the subsidies — such as income thresholds — and stated that the plan will be a start.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett