Marjorie Taylor Greene: Trump Warned Epstein Files Would ‘Hurt People’ if Released

Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” outgoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said President Donald Trump personally expressed his frustration to her for forcing a vote on the release of files tied to the late disgraced Jeffrey Epstein.

The Georgia Republican said Trump told her people would be “hurt” if the files were released.

“We did talk about the Epstein files,” Greene said. “And he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files. I fully believe that those women deserve everything they’re asking. They’re asking for all of it to come out. They deserve it. And he was furious with me.”

Stahl asked, “What did he say?”

Greene replied, “He said that it was going to hurt people. I had asked him, ‘These women are the ones that were hurt. They, they were raped at 14. They were raped at 16. I watched them stand in front of the press trembling, their bodies shaking as they were telling their stories, many of them for the first time.’ And I had told him, I said, ‘You know, you have all kinds of people come in the White House. Have these women come in the White House. These, these women deserve to be heard.'”

Stahl said, “He said to you, ‘People will get hurt.'”

Greene answered, “‘People will get hurt.’ I don’t know what that means. I don’t know who they are.”

