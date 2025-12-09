Durbin on ACA Benefiting Insurance: Can’t Just Tell People to ‘Buy Cheaper Health Insurance’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Senate Minority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to criticism from Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) that the Democrats’ policy on health care just enriches insurance companies by saying, “You cannot get to where you need in terms of the cost in our healthcare system, just by saying to people, just buy cheaper health insurance. That health insurance, unless it’s comprehensive, is not going to cover what they need in times of an emergency.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “A short time ago, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who’s also a physician, he admitted he’s not expecting any Democrats to support his legislation to address healthcare costs. That does seem to be an indication that Republicans know that the plan they’re putting up for a vote this week will not pass, will not get 60 votes, etc. Cassidy believes that the Democrats’ plan only burdens families. Take a listen.”

Tapper then played video of Cassidy saying, “Why would Democrats want to give all the money to the insurance company, as opposed to all the money to the patients? Why do they want them to have a $6,000 deductible as opposed to money in their purse/pocketbook account by which to pay those initial expenses? That should be the basis for a bipartisan agreement.”

Tapper then asked, “What’s your response?”

Durbin responded, “Bill Cassidy is a good man. Bill Cassidy is a wise man. But Bill Cassidy is peddling a bill of goods that we considered 15 years ago when we passed the Affordable Care Act. You cannot get to where you need in terms of the cost in our healthcare system, just by saying to people, just buy cheaper health insurance. That health insurance, unless it’s comprehensive, is not going to cover what they need in times of an emergency.”

