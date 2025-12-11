Booker: Trump’s ‘Reckless’ Military Action Against Venezuela a Potential War Crime

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump’s “reckless” military actions against Venezuela were potentially “war crimes.”

Cabrera said, “I want to ask you as well about the news yesterday, about the U.S. military seizing this oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. Iran’s embassy in Venezuela is calling this a grave violation of international laws and norms. As we mentioned, you’re on the Foreign Relations Committee. How concerned are you about this escalation in the region?”

Booker said, “Well, I’m really concerned. This is the kind of reckless, lawless adventurism that Donald Trump is engaged in right now to the cost of billions of dollars to the American taxpayer. This is outrageous. He does not have the ability to declare war on Venezuela or anybody else. That clearly in the Constitution is Congress. Congress has war powers. And thank God there’s a bipartisan war powers resolution that will come to the Senate soon. But in the meantime, you see Donald Trump amping up his activities in this region, breaking the law and doing things that will have to be viewed and really litigated as whether they’re war crimes or not. So this should be concerning to all Americans from his own base who doesn’t want this, to all of us who do not want us entangled in more conflicts abroad when we have so many issues here at home as well.”

