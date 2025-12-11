Carville: Crockett Too Much About Herself to Win Senate

On Thursday on the “Politicon” podcast, Democratic strategist James Carville said Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is too focused on herself to win the Senate seat in Texas.

Carville said, “Jasmine Crockett first of all, she seems like she’s well-educated and things like that. She’s highly — she’s got a lot of energy, but she to me, to me, she violates the first rule of politics. And that is in politics we always make it about the voters and never about yourself. You listen to her talk. It’s a lot more about herself than it is to voters. And Republicans are bragging. And there’s probably some truth to it that they put a poll out showing that, of course, you could take a poll now, Harris and Biden will be ahead because people just you notice that anybody in the world, as long as you’ve been covering politics and doing polling as kind of early polling, doesn’t mean anything. And she said she was. She saw the polls and she thought she had to get in.”

He continued, “I’m just telling you, she she lives in a plus 24 represents a plus 24 Democratic district. I would like a lot more if she tried to help Democrat two and plus three Republican districts. As long as you can get, you can stay in Congress as long as you want. You can get all the hits. You can get all the clicks you can get on all of the TV shows. You can get in as long as you’re polemic, but you’re not helping very much. And the evidence of that was in Tennessee.”

Carville added, “What wins elections is not sitting there talking in about yourself when winning elections is not how many clicks you get or how much overnight fundraising you do. When elections is being part of framing issues and understanding where people are coming from. And I don’t think Congressman Crockett is very good at that. I’ll be very frank.”

