Dem Rep. Lieu: Trump Boat Strikes, Oil Tanker Seizure ‘Insane’

Thursday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said the Trump administration’s military strikes on alleged drug boats and the U.S. Coast Guard seizing an oil tanker in the Caribbean were “insane.”

Lieu said, “The administration struck a drug boat on September 2nd that wasn’t even carrying Fentanyl, wasn’t even headed the United States and now they seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. We need congressional oversight and unfortunately the House Republicans are simply rubber stamps for this administration. and so we need to understand why the administration has these misplaced priorities. ”

He continued, “Why are we even doing these things in Venezuela without congressional authorization? Congress has not voted for war with Venezuela. We haven’t even voted for an authorization for the use of military force and now we’re striking alleged drug boats and seizing oil tankers. This is insane. We need congressional oversight, and the administration needs to come to Congress and get authorization to take these actions.”

Lieu added, “The strike on September 2nd was so disturbing that Congress, on a bipartisan basis, put into the National Defense Authorization Act, you’ve got to release the video of that strike to the American people, especially second strike.”

