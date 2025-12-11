Durbin: Trump ‘Is Preparing for an Invasion of Venezuela’

Thursday on CNN’s “New Central,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) questioned the legality of the Trump administration’s actions regarding Venezuela.

The Illinois Democrat said he believed President Donald Trump was “preparing for an invasion of Venezuela.”

Host Kate Bolduan said, “We also have video released by the attorney general of U.S. Coast Guard seizing a Venezuelan oil tanker allegedly carrying sanctioned oil. You, as with your position on the Judiciary Committee, have questioned the legality of the boat strikes that were carried out by the by the U.S. military off the coast of Venezuela. Do you question the legality of this oil tanker seizure as well?”

Durbin said, “Well, of course I do. And I just want to tell you that the Constitution makes it clear that any president, before he engages in an act of war, has to have the authorization of the American people through Congress. The Republicans in the Senate have rejected that premise, but I think it’s sound constitutional law.”

He added, “This president is preparing for an invasion of Venezuela simply said and if the American people are in favor of that, I’d be surprised. They want to know more before we get into a real fighting war.”

