GOP Rep. Roy: Texans Can See Through Jasmine Crockett Senate Run

Wednesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) downplayed his colleague Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-TX) entry into his state’s U.S. Senate race.

“Congressman, Crackpot Crockett running for the Senate,” host Laura Ingraham said. “I mean, this is a gift to Republicans, I think. But is there a chance, a chance that Texans could be convinced by her because of her social media platform and her kind of attitude and her edginess?”

Roy replied, “Well, good evening, Laura. Great to be on. And you remind me of the Cousin Eddie quote from ‘Christmas Vacation,’ the gift that keeps on giving the whole year through. That’s what I think we’re going to get from Jasmine Crockett, because, in truth, the only Crockett we care about in Texas is Davy Crockett. Most Texans I talk to — they’re not really focused on whatever Jasmine Crockett’s latest musings are. I remember last year, in the middle of the race, I referred to Vice President Harris as a DEI hire. And the radical left, they lost their collective minds, and Jasmine Crockett went after me, right? She was like — she said I was incompetent or whatever. But then she went after me and said, well, you definitely never employed DEI in your hiring practices, and I was like, you’re correct. I never did that because it’s wrong, and we all believe that it’s wrong.

“But I did actually go last night and asked my staff to look, and right now, I have majority women, and I have five Hispanics and blacks in my office of 15 people,” he added. “And the fact is, I do that because I care about hiring the right people. Jasmine Crockett is not in line with the people of Texas, and everybody knows it. The fact is, she is going to be going out there trying to raise her profile in a state where she has no real chance to win, to answer your question. Now, the fact is, Democrats are so crazy right now, they very well might nominate her so they can have the headlines. They can have her out there. But Texans can see through this, and we just need to make sure we run good, strong campaigns on the issues and back the president, and we’ll be fine next November.”

