Bill Cassidy: Deal Could Be Made on Obamacare Subsidies by End of Year

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said a bipartisan compromise on extending some Obamacare subsidies could be made by the end of the year.

Cassidy said, “Republicans have pushed that we would put money in the patient’s pocket so that she has something to pay the out-of-pocket. Democrats are saying, Let’s do something about premiums. I think, Dana, there is a deal that could be made. Why don’t we do both? Let’s go ahead and not give the profit to the insurance company, but the protection to the patient, by giving them access to an account — a wallet, a purse, a pocketbook, if you will — that would have up to, pick your family, $1,000 to $5,000 to pay those initial expenses, but also do something on the premiums with maybe a temporary extension of the enhanced premium tax credits to address it for some, those really have high expenses. I think there’s a deal that could be done.”

Host Dana Bash said, “I just want to be clear, because time is really ticking here, there are four legislative days. People’s premiums are going to spike by the end or after the end of the year. You say that you do have hope that you can help people before that happens, that there is a deal in the offing.”

Cassidy said, “Yes. Well, I can’t tell you it’s in the offing. It’s something that’s being worked on, because we’ve got to do something about affordability.”

He added, “I think if we can meet halfway on that, we can find common ground. We can do both. Yes, we’ve got four days, but some of this policy could be implemented over the course of the first quarter of 2026.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN