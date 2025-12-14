Rand Paul: Redistricting Could Lead to Political ‘Violence’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said redistricting mid-decade could lead to violence from people who feel they are not represented.

Host Kristen Welker said, “On domestic policy and redistricting, President Trump is threatening the primary and all of the Indiana lawmakers who voted against his redistricting plan and the new map that would have benefited Republicans. Do you support Republicans trying to redraw maps mid-decade?”

Paul said, “You know, it’s this escalation on both sides. Both sides are doing it, and so is one side going to sit quietly and not do it? You can argue who started it. But I do think this, and this is a negative aspect of both parties doing this, I think it will lead to more civil tension and possibly more violence in our country. Because think about it, if 35% of Texas is Democrat, solidly Democrat, and they have zero representation or like my state, we are a very Republican state, we have one Democrat area in Louisville, and we have a Democrat congressman. We could carve up Louisville and get rid of the one congressman, but how does that make Democrats feel? I think it makes them feel like they’re not represented. So, I don’t know, I think it’s bad, but it’s really not one party or the other doing it, it’s both parties doing it since the beginning of time. But in general, when it becomes so extreme, like if California has no Republican representatives after this is done, or has one left, I think that makes people so dissatisfied, they think, well, the electoral process isn’t working anymore, maybe we have to resort to other means. I think it could happen to both sides.”

Welker said, “I have to follow up because what you’re saying is significant. You are concerned that redistricting could lead to more political violence?”

Paul said, “I am concerned that if there are no representatives, like no Republican representatives in California or no Democrats in Texas, that it would be so thoroughly one-sided that people will feel like their vote isn’t counting. So I think it’s a mistake.”

He added, “I think there is the potential, if people feel they have no representation and are disenfranchised, that it can lead and might lead to violence in our country.”

