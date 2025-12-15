Coons: Trump ‘Is Just Lying About Prices Are Coming Down’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said President Donald Trump was lying about prices coming down.

Coons said, “I’ll remind you, Trump ran on all lower your costs, make America healthy again, and no new stupid wars. He’s failed on one, failed on two, and now seems to be sleepwalking into number three. It’s unclear to me what the goal really is, because if it really were stopping drugs coming into America, he wouldn’t have just pardoned the former president of Honduras.”

He added, “Joe Biden could have invested more in housing, did invest a lot in unions, and making sure that we had good jobs did put record amounts into infrastructure and record amounts into rebuilding communities and how we are able to care for each other. One of our big failings was not delivering on time. We took a long time getting that package through the Senate and through Congress. So people saw some groundbreakings, but they didn’t see the ribbon cuttings and they didn’t see the jobs actually happen. Folks are mad about costs because prices go up and wages don’t go up enough to match them. Donald Trump mistakenly claims all the time that prices are coming down. They’re not. That will show he gave at the Mount Airy Casino and Resort just a few days ago, he’s just lying about prices are coming down.”