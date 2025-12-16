Dem Sen. Gallego: Trump Wants to ‘Get Us into a War’ with Venezuela

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) accused President Donald Trump of wanting to go to war with Venezuela.

Gallego said, “If you look at the facts, it clearly is regime change movement. Look at the amount of people they’re using, the amount of manpower, staff, the amount of aircraft carriers, platforms to go after maybe $10,000 boats. You have F-35s, the most exquisite platform we have in Latin America right now. It makes zero sense. This is a whole movement, largely led by Marco Rubio, to topple Venezuela.”

He continued, “These guys want to get us into a war. They want to create a justification for us to be in a war.”

He added, “At some point, there may be bombing runs that happen, a couple of planes go down, next thing you know, we have to go to war. Maybe we send in troops or special operations troops, and they get ambushed. Guess what? Now we’re in a war.”

Gallego added, “I’m hoping this doesn’t happen. But I’m telling you right now, if you look at what they have done there, all the assets they have down there, all the actions they’re doing and they’re taking, this is absolutely an effort to get us involved in a war in Venezuela.

