Whoopi Goldberg: A ‘Dog’ Would Run FBI Better than Patel

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg made the earth-shattering statement that a dog would do a better job running the FBI than Director Kash Patel, adding, “none of the people in charge know what the hell they’re doing.”

Co-host Suny Hostin said, “Unlike previous FBI directors, Kash Patel has no senior law enforcement experience, zero, to lead the top investigative agency in our country. That is a disgrace. He has never held a Senate-confirmed position. That is a disgrace. And let’s not forget that there was a 115-page report that is going to Congress that was leaked by the New York Post that said, the following: it said that,’ Kash Patel is in over his head.’ We all know that. And, ‘leading a chronically underperforming agency that is now paralyzed by fear and plummeting morale.’ This is the state of the FBI.”

She added, “So that the agency that’s supposed to protect us not only from threats from within, but from threats from abroad, is now in a state of chaos because of President Trump’s choice, because of his choice.”

Goldberg said, “Perhaps we should just remember that we have an opportunity to clean this slate.”

She continued, “Because, I’m sorry, you know, it’s the FBI, you know, it’s the Health Department, it’s all of it, the Education Department, none of the people in charge know what the hell they’re doing. None of them know.”

Goldberg added, “I just want to make sure that we know that we can vote people in and out. This is a thing. I’m tired and bored of having to report every day that people are doing stupid stuff. You put your dog in charge of the FBI, and they do a better job. I mean, come on.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN